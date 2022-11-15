Police in Idaho believe a knife was used in the killing of 4 college students

The Moscow Police Department in Idaho said on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, that investigators believe that a knife - or similar "edged weapon" - was used in the homicides of four people over the weekend.

On Sunday, November 13, just before noon, MPD officers responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious individual. Officers discovered four dead people; the deaths have been ruled to be homicide.

The victims have been identified as:



Ethan Chapin from Conway, Washington, 20 years old; he was a freshman majoring in recreation, sport, and tourism management and was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

Madison Mogen from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, 21. She was a senior majoring in marketing and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority

Xana Kernodle from Post Falls, Idaho, 20. She was a junior marketing major and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Kaylee GonCalves from Rathdrum, Idaho, 21. She was a senior majoring in general studies and a member of the Alpha Pi sorority.

The agency said in a news release : "Although no weapons have been located, based on preliminary information, investigators believe that an edged weapon such as a knife was used. Autopsies are scheduled to be completed later this week and will hopefully provide more definitive information on the exact cause of the deaths."

Also, based on information from the preliminary investigation, investigators believe this was an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large.

Currently, there are no suspects in custody.

Investigators are continuing to work on establishing a timeline of relevant events to re-create the victims’ activities on the evening of November 12 and early morning of November 13, following all leads and identifying persons of interest.

The Moscow Police Department is working closely with the Idaho State Police as well as other state and federal law enforcement partners on this case. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Moscow Police at 208-883-7054.

