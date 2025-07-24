Best Wok has re-opened in Great Falls

After being closed for several months, Best Wok has re-opened at 1800 10th Avenue South in Great Falls.

The restaurant confirmed to KRTV that it re-opened on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

At this point, there is no word on the reason for the extended closure.

Reporter Quentin Shores has an interview scheduled for Friday with Best Wok - we will update you then.



(MAY 7, 2025) The Best Wok restaurant at 1800 10th Avenue South has been closed for several months - and the closure has had many people wondering if and when it will re-open.

Some people noted on social media that the restaurant periodically closes for several weeks each year as the owners travel, but this year, the closure has lasted for more than three months.

The sign posted on the door simply states "Closed for vacation" - but does not give any indication of a re-opening date.

Nobody seems to know the reason for the extended closure, or whether it is permanent. We have tried calling several times over the last few months, but the calls have not been answered.

But this week, people noticed a new sign posted on the door - it states "Experienced cook needed," along with two phone numbers.

So despite not revealing a possible re-opening date, the new sign at least provides a sense of relief and/or hope that Best Wok will soon be serving up favorites again.

We will update you if we get more information.

