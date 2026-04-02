Poplar juveniles face charges after child was attacked with a machete

BILLINGS — Two Poplar juveniles are facing charges of attempted murder after police say they attacked an 11-year-old boy with a machete, according to the Northern Plains Independent.

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Boy recovering after machete attack in Poplar

The victim's family told MTN News the attack happened around 8 p.m. on Monday just a few blocks from where the boy lives in Poplar.

The boy sustained deep lacerations to his right knee and has undergone surgery at a Billings hospital, and according to his family, he has another surgery scheduled for Thursday.

The family shared a photo of the boy, but MTN News is not naming him because he is a juvenile.

A 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl have been arrested in connection with the attack.

The family of the victim told MTN News they don't know why the suspects attacked the 11-year-old.

We have tried contacting Fort Peck Tribal Police, the investigating agency, but have not yet received a response.