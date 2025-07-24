Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Shepherd woman sentenced to prison for homicide

Kennedy Rose Aigner of Shepherd admitted Wednesday to shooting and killing Quaid Fluckiger.
Kennedy Rose Aigner of Shepherd admitted Wednesday to shooting and killing Quaid Fluckiger.
Kennedy Rose Aigner, who admitted to shooting Quaid Fluckiger dead inside a Shepherd home, was sentenced on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Aigner, 24 years old, pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide for the February 24, 2024, death of Fluckiger.

A plea agreement called for prosecutors to dismiss a weapons enhancement and a felony tampering charge in exchange for her plea.

At a hearing in April, Aigner admitted that she shot Fluckiger in the head with a .22-caliber pistol inside a residence on Chicago Road.

Aigner was arrested shortly after deputies responded to a report of an overdose and found the 24-year-old man at the residence and unresponsive.

Deputies attempted to revive Fluckiger with CPR, Narcan, and other procedures, but he was later declared dead at a hospital.

Fluckiger's death was later determined to be the result of a gunshot wound to the head.

Aigner admitted shooting Fluckiger during an argument, and authorities said the firearm used in the shooting was hidden in a garage.

Aigner and Fluckiger lived at the Shepherd residence with their 4-year-old child.

Yellowstone County District Court Judge Jessica Fehr on Wednesday followed a prosecution recommendation and ordered Aigner to serve 55 years at the Montana Women's Prison.

The judge also ordered Aigner to pay $2,797 in restitution.

From February 2024:

