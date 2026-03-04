Police warn of possible scammers in Great Falls

The Great Falls Police Department is warning people about a possible scam attempt happening in the community.

The agency said in a news release that some elderly community members have reported two men in their 20s or 30s who claim to be inspecting homes for leaks and/or broken pipes, and telling residents that they need to pay for "fire hydrant usage/leaks" or "standing water in their gutters."

The men reportedly were wearing bright orange vests and did not have city logos or uniforms, and refused to properly identify themselves.

City of Great Falls utilities personnel checked the complainant's accounts and found no evidence of leaks.

The residents who were approached did not fall for it, fortunately.

The GFPD says that city utility workers wear neon yellow or blue shirts or jackets with a logo (as seen in the photo above), and they drive vehicles with the same logo.

Legitimate private utility companies usually also have attire and vehicles with company logos/names.

Police say if someone approaches you with a similar story, get a good description of those involved, and call the Utilities Department at 406-727-7660 to check for authenticity.

If you have been targeted by these scammers, you're asked to the GFPD non-emergency number at 406-455-8599 so an officer may take a report.

The GFPD also encouarges people to talk with your elderly neighbors, friends, and family, to make them aware.

