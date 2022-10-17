Watch Now
Shooting at Billings Clinic; suspect arrested after firing at officers

Posted at 7:52 AM, Oct 17, 2022
BILLINGS — Billings police said a person was shot by an officer and arrested after shooting at officers who were responding to a disturbance at the Billings Clinic Emergency Department.

Police Sgt. Harley Cagle said it happened on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at around 5:15 p.m. as officers were responding to a call of a person with a gun at the hospital.

When officers arrived the person fired one round at officers.

One officer returned fire and hit the suspect, who was taken into custody.

Billings Clinic and police said no hospital staff or officers were injured and no threat remained after the suspect was subdued.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

