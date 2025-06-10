Suspect and victim identified in Great Falls shooting death

Charlotte Mary Andrade is being charged with deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide in connection with the shooting of two people in Great Falls on Monday, June 9, 2025.

One of the shooting victims, identified in court documents as Darien Bickel, died at the scene. The other shooting victim was treated at Benefis Health System and released.

Andrade, 20 years old, is also facing charges of felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

COURT DOCUMENTS

Court documents state that at about 3:42 a.m. on Monday, June 9, 2025, police officers were dispatched to the Phoenix Apartments at 1801 10th Avenue South after a person reported that two people were banging on his door. Officers checked the area but were unable to find anyone in the area.

At 4:03 a.m., the person again called dispatch, stating that people were once again banging on his door. At about the same time, dispatchers received a call from someone who reported that two people in the vicinity had been shot; the caller said one person had been shot in the arm, and the other person had been shot in the chest.

McKENNA DICKEY REPORTS FROM THE SCENE:

Homicide investigation underway in Great Falls

Responding officers saw a man face-down on the ground, and another man with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

Officers talked with two women, one of whom told police that the man who had been shot in the chest was her boyfriend, Darien Bickel.

The two women told police that Andrade was the person who fired the shots, although they had not seen; they said there had been "recent issues" with Andrade.

Police began interviewing witnesses and others involved in the incident.

Court documents state: "Andrade admitted that she shot both victims. Initially, Andrade's story did not match the other occupants of the apartment. However, Andrade came around to admit that she had shot the two victims from the upstairs window."

COURT DOCUMENT

The court documents do not give any indication of a motive for the shooting, or provide details about the reported "recent issues."

According to the Cascade County Detention Center inmate roster, bail for Andrade has been set at $1 million dollars.

If convicted of deliberate homicide, Andrade could face up to life in prison, or the death penalty.

ANDRADE CHARGED IN 2023

Andrade was charged with accountability for the stabbing death of Tammey McWilliams in Great Falls in May 2023.

On June 21, 2024, the jury returned a verdict of not guilty in that case.