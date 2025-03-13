Suspect arrested after 2 people shot in Sanders County

DIXON — A has been arrested after an shooting in Sanders County on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

The incident was reported to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office shortly after 12:45 a.m. by a caller from the Dixon Bar.

Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene to find that two people had been shot outside of the bar.

Sanders County Sheriff's deputies and CSKT Tribal Police began searching for the suspect, who had fled the scene.

Sanders County Sheriff Shawn Fielders says one of the victims was flown to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

The other victim was driven to the hospital with what Sheriff Fielders described as injuries that are not life-threatening.

Sheriff Fielders says the suspect was taken into custody in the Dixon area at about 1:30 p.m. following a tip provided to law enforcement.

Dixon School called off classes for the day as officers searched for the suspect.

The suspect's name has not yet been released, and the investigation continues.

We will update you if we get more information.

