Obituary: Terence "Terry" Wesley Buchanan

Terence “Terry” Wesley Buchanan, 64, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 15, 2025, at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Terry was born on December 22, 1960, in Yorkshire, England to Fred and Molly (Charter) Buchanan. He graduated from Charles M. Russell High School in 1980.

After high school, the open road called and he became a truck driver. He worked at Bob’s Pick Up and Delivery. He was with them for 25 years. He then went to work at Frieling’s Ag for 15 years, traveling throughout Montana and the United States until he retired.

He loved snowmobiling, cars, and trucks. He loved his family and going to the mountains whenever he could.

Terry is survived by his son, TJ (Kenzie) Buchanan of Great Falls; girlfriend, Lori Letcher also of Great Falls; and brother, Rich (Julie) Buchanan of Monarch. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jennifer Lewis.

