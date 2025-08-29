Suspect charged with animal cruelty in Sun Prairie case

GREAT FALLS — Tiffany Kay Bourdeau has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, in connection with the seizure of dozens of animals in Sun Prairie. The following animals were found at the property along Eisenhower Drive in Sun Prairie: 37 dogs; eight cats; one snake; five lizards; and one hedgehog. The deputies also found four dead dogs.

Court documents note that prior to a search warrant being executed at the property on Wednesday, there had been several other calls for service at the property since July 7th. The calls cited many animals on the property, and some noted a pungent or foul odor of feces emanating from the residence.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

'Large-scale' animal cruelty case investigated in Sun Prairie

When deputies arrived on Wednesday to investigate, they talked with Burdeau, who agreed to let them look at the property and take photographs. Deputies were also allowed to enter the residence with the permission of Burdeau. Inside, deputies saw 30 dogs, some in kennels, and others loose. Deputies observed kennels were stacked on top of each other and had feces and urine in them.

Court documents note that prior to a search warrant being executed at the property on Wednesday, there had been several other calls for service at the property since July 7th. The calls cited many animals on the property, and some cited a pungent or foul odor of feces emanating from the residence.

When deputies arrived on Wednesday to investigate, they talked with Burdeau, who agreed to let them look at the property and take photographs.

Deputies were also allowed to enter the residence with the permission of Burdeau. Inside, deputies saw 30 dogs, some in kennels, and others loose. Deputies observed kennels were stacked on top of each other and had feces and urine in them.

A veterinarian was called to the property to assess the living conditions of the property and the residence.

According to court documents, the veterinarian said, "It is absolutely cruel to have these animals in these small kennels, covered in feces, adding that the living conditions were "disgusting,” 'uninhabitable," and "inhumane.”

The animals were seized and are now being cared for at the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center (MCAAC) in Great Falls.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that volunteers to foster the animals and donations to care for them are needed, as the animals must be vaccinated and cared for as the investigation continues.

Donations can be made via the Sheriff's Legacy Foundation website by clicking here.

For information about fostering an animal, contact the MCAAC by clicking here; donations can also be made directly to the MCAAC by clicking here.



(1st REPORT, AUGUST 28) Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said during a news conference on Thursday, August 28, 2025, that his agency is investigating a large-scale animal cruelty case.

Sheriff Slaughter said that on Wednesday, deputies responded to a report about a disturbance involving at least one dog, and the following were found at the property along Eisenhower Drive in Sun Prairie: 37 dogs; eight cats; one snake; five lizards; and one hedgehog. The deputies also found four dead dogs.

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE:

News Conference: animal cruelty case investigated in Cascade County

Living conditions were "not good," both inside and outside, according to Sheriff Slaughter, noting that there were feces and pungent odors throughout the property, including indoors.

The animals were seized and are now being cared for at the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center (MCAAC) in Great Falls.

Sheriff Slaughter said that volunteers to foster the animals and donations to care for them are needed, as the animals must be vaccinated and cared for as the investigation continues.

Donations can be made via the Sheriff's Legacy Foundation website by clicking here.

For information about fostering an animal, contact the MCAAC by clicking here; donations can also be made directly to the MCAAC by clicking here.

At this point, "person or persons of interest" have been identified, but no arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

Sheriff Slaughter also noted that deputies have responded to the property three or four times in the past for similar reports, but there was not enough evidence of cruelty or neglect to warrant further action.

He said that more information will be released in the coming days.

In addition to thanking the MCAAC, Sheriff Slaughter also extended his appreciation to the Great Falls Police Department's Animal Control Officers, and also to Fetch Pet Boutique.

MTN News

Shortly after the 3 p.m. news conference, Sheriff Slaughter released the following details: