GREAT FALLS — The alleged theft of a vehicle led to a high-speed chase in Great Falls resulting in a collision on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in Great Falls

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said it began just outside of city limits when deputies identified a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

He explained, "They came in contact with that vehicle (near) Highway 89 and 57th Street. They obviously made an attempt to stop that vehicle. That vehicle ran from them in a pursuit.”

Officers from the Great Falls Police Department then joined the chase, which ended when the suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle at 38th Street and Second Avenue North.

Captain Doug Otto of the Great Falls Police Department said, "The vehicle had two occupants that it was hit. Both were minor injuries, nothing major that we're aware of at this point. The suspect we believe was partially ejected from the vehicle and was taken to Benefis Hospital. He is in custody right now, being monitored by deputies."

Jakki Baroch Officers responding to 'serious incident' in Great Falls (June 4, 2025)

The nature and extent of the man's injuries has not been disclosed, but he was seen sitting up at the scene.

No officers were injured.

MTN News Officers responding to 'serious incident' in Great Falls (June 4, 2025)

We have received unconfirmed reports that the suspect may have fired a gun at some point during the chase; authorities have not confirmed yet whether that is true or not.

No other details have been released at this point.

The Division of Criminal Investigation — part of the Montana Department of Justice — is assisting with the investigation.

We will update you when we get more information.

(1st REPORT, 5:14 pm) Officers with the Great Falls Police Department and the Cascade County Sheriff's Office are responding to a "serious incident" in Great Falls.

The activity is at the intersection of Second Avenue North and 38th Street, near a Loaf 'N Jug convenience store.

We do not yet know if anyone has been seriously injured, but a person at the scene told KRTV an ambulance is leaving the area escorted by a law enforcement vehicle.

Billy Rosten Officers responding to 'serious incident' in Great Falls (June 4, 2025)

Neither agency has released details of the incident at this point.

People are advised to avoid the area if possible until further notice.

We have a reporter heading to the scene and will update you as we get more information.

