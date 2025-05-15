Suspect in fiery homicide makes first court appearance in Billings

Justin Hosey, accused of setting a man on fire at a south Billings trailer park, pleaded not guilty to one charge of deliberate homicide on Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Hosey, 32 years old, made his first appearance on the homicide charge before Judge Jeanne Walker.

The Yellowstone County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Thursday as 62-year-old Michael Lee Huston of Billings.

According to charging documents, Hosey believed that Huston was a pedophile based on one inappropriate comment he reportedly made about an underage girl, with no other evidence.

On Saturday, Hosey allegedly gave Huston meth, tied him up, poured gasoline on him, and set him on fire in his residence, according to charging documents.

Prosecutors stated in the documents that several witnesses reported to authorities that Hosey admitted to the crime.

Judge Walker ordered Hosey to be held on a $500,000 bail; if he posts bond, he must wear a GPS monitor. He is also on parole for previous crimes in North Carolina.

