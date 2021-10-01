Suspect in Kalispell gym shooting charged with murder

KALISPELL — Charges have been filed against Jonathan Shaw for the deadly shooting at a Kalispell gym in September.

Shaw is charged with one count of deliberate homicide and one count of attempted deliberate homicide September 16th at Fuel Fitness in Kalispell.

The victim, 27-year-old Matthew David Hurley of Kalispell, was an employee at Fuel Fitness.

Kalispell law enforcement officers responded to Fuel Fitness on Highway 2 West for a report of gunshots fired.

When officers arrived, they found Hurley lying in the parking lot along with the defendant, who officers saw had a firearm.

Prior to the shooting, Fuel Fitness employees told officers they went to talk with Shaw, who reportedly had been living in the parking lot.

During the conversation, Hurley and Shaw discussed a refund of Shaw's gym membership. When Hurley told Shaw he would receive a partial refund, Shaw stated "Well, you are going to die," and started shooting at Hurley.

A bystander who heard the shooting ran to his truck to get a pistol. The bystander said Shaw fired two rounds toward him and he returned fire. The bystander was shot in the leg, and has since recovered. The name of the bystander has not been released.

Shaw is being held on $1 million bail in the Flathead County Detention Center.

Shaw's arraignment is scheduled for October 28 in Flathead District Court.

We will update you as we get more information.