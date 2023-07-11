Trial begins for suspect charged in deadly shooting in Kalispell

A trial began on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Flathead County District Court for Douglas Shaw, who is charged with opening fire and killing a Fuel Fitness employee in Kalispell in September of 2021.

Shaw is facing one count of deliberate homicide and one count of attempted deliberate homicide.

Kalispell law enforcement officers responded to Fuel Fitness on U.S. Highway 2 West for a report of gunshots fired on September 16, 2021.

Officers found Fuel Fitness employee Matthew Hurley lying unresponsive in the parking lot along with Shaw, who had a firearm.

MTN News Douglas Shaw

Prior to the shooting, Fuel Fitness employees told officers they went to talk with Shaw, who had been living in the parking lot.

During the conversation, Hurley and Shaw discussed a refund of Shaw's gym membership.

When Hurley told Shaw he would receive a partial refund, Shaw stated, "Well, you are going to die," and started shooting at Hurley.

A bystander who heard the shooting ran to his truck to get a pistol.

The bystander said Shaw fired two rounds toward him and he returned fire. The bystander was shot in the leg.



TRENDING



FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter