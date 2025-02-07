Two people convicted for fish and wildlife violations in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Richard Van Meter, 22 years old, and Ty Robert Lewis, 21, have been convicted of unlawful possession of a game animal, unlawful possession of a game fish, waste of a game animal, waste of a game fish, and hunting without a valid license.

The poaching investigation that began with the killing of fish in the display pond of Giant Springs Fish Hatchery in Great Falls resulted in the two men being sentenced on fish and wildlife charges in the 8th Judicial Court of Cascade County.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said in a news release on February 7, 2025, that Lewis paid $16,000 in fines and restitution, and Van Meter paid $8,000 in fines and restitution.

Both men will also lose their hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges for 20 years.

The investigation began on August 23, 2021, when FWP game wardens discovered that several large fish at the Giant Springs fish hatchery display pond had been speared with a sharp object.

Some of the dead fish were left at the scene, while others that survived had to later be euthanized.

On September 19, 2021, wardens received a report that someone had shot and abandoned a bull elk on a ranch near Cascade. The head and antlers had been removed, as well as the lower jaw. The body had been left to waste.

During the course of the investigation wardens also determined that three bull elk and one black bear had also been taken illegally.

Tips from the public led wardens to Van Meter and Lewis, who later confessed to the crimes. Van Meter then left the state but returned recently.

“This case took a few years, but thanks to the hard work of our game wardens, we are glad to finally wrap this case up,” said FWP Region 4 Warden Captain Dave Holland. “The sentences imposed by the court reflect the value of the resources taken by these two individuals, and especially the importance that the community places on the Giant Springs Hatchery.”

(AUGUST 25, 2021) Montana Fish, Wildlife, Parks is asking for help identifying whoever is responsible for killing trout in the display pond at the Giant Springs Fish Hatchery in Great Falls.

FWP Game Warden Andrew Burton believes that someone scaled the chain link fence surrounding the hatchery and used a knife to spear and slash many of the large trout in the circular display pond sometime after sunset on Sunday, August 22.

Numerous fish in the tank were found with severe cuts and puncture wounds, which resulted in six fish being euthanized the next day, according to a news release from FWP.

Other fish were found dead in the park, and hatchery workers hope that other affected fish in the tank will survive and recover from their injuries.

“This is beyond just an act of senseless and stupid vandalism,” said Burton. “People really love seeing and feeding these big fish, and they are one of the most popular attractions in Giant Springs State Park and the hatchery. Since some of them were six years old or even older, it’s going to take a while now to replace them.”

We do not know if surveillance cameras were in use at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TIPMONT or call Burton at 406-217-7855. Tips are kept confidential and a reward is possible.