Update on Wednesday's shooting in Great Falls

On Wednesday, April 10, 2025, near the corner of Fourth Avenue South and 11th Street, there was a shooting at about 8:40 p.m., leaving a 16-year-old boy injured.

WATCH:

New details about gunshots in Great Falls on Wednesday

A Great Falls resident who lives in the area said, “I looked at my neighbor, I said, 'What is going on?' and she goes, ‘Well didn't you hear the gunshots?' and I went 'Is that what that was? I thought it was fireworks.'”

What they thought was fireworks in their safe neighborhood was indeed gunshots.

“You know, my neighborhood is pretty safe. My neighbors, we all, you know, we're all friendly with each other, we take care of each other, you know, we watch each other's homes when we're out of town,” the Great Falls resident said. “I don't know, it does kind of make you want to move away from your home.”

When officers arrived at the scene at around 8:45 p.m., they confirmed one person had been shot in the foot. The victim was taken to Benefis Health System to receive care and has since been released.

Officers investigated for several hours, including flying a drone over the area, gathering evidence, and interviewing witnesses and those involved.

The investigation into the incident continued on Thursday.

Sergeant Joe Dusatko with the Great Falls Police Department noted, “We also had two vehicles that had been struck with gunfire, and that's kind of what our investigators are doing on scene now, is they're processing that and collecting any additional evidence."

“We were able to determine early on this is not a random act of violence. This was a conflict between two known parties that do have a history. We've identified who, we believe, everyone that's involved right now,” said Sgt. Dusatko.

Due to the age of those involved, the GFPD is not releasing names of the individuals, nor any additional information.

The GFPD did not indicate whether anyone has been charged at this point.

(1st REPORT, APRIL 9) Police officers responded to reports of gunshots in Great Falls on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. The reports began coming in shortly before 9 p.m. with several people reporting that they heard gunshots.

Police officers are investigating in the vicinity of Fourth Avenue South and 11th Street.

WATCH:

Police respond to reports of gunshots in Great Falls

An officer at the scene confirmed that multiple shots were fired and that one person was injured.

The officer said that there is no danger to the public.

In addition to the Great Falls Police Department, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office has also responded to the area.

Police ask that people avoid the area if possible as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information that might help is asked to contact the GFPD.

We will update you when we get more information.