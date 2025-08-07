Wednesday update on the search for Anaconda murders suspect

OVERVIEW



WHAT : A man shot a bartender and three customers; all four died

: A man shot a bartender and three customers; all four died WHERE: The Owl Bar in Anaconda

The Owl Bar in Anaconda WHEN: At about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 1, 2025

At about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 1, 2025 SUSPECT: 45-year-old Michael Brown of Anaconda

45-year-old Michael Brown of Anaconda VICTIMS: Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 64; Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59; David Allen Leach, 70; Tony Wayne Palm, 74

Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 64; Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59; David Allen Leach, 70; Tony Wayne Palm, 74 MOTIVE: Unknown

Unknown STATUS: Manhunt for Brown continues as of Wednesday evening

BUTTE — The search for Michael Brown has entered its sixth day as authorities comb through challenging wilderness terrain. The manhunt is focused on the wilderness area outside Anaconda, which outdoor experts describe as particularly difficult to navigate.

Day 6: Manhunt continues in rugged Montana terrain for suspect in Anaconda mass shooting

"It's extremely rocky. What you'd call...kinda having to scramble in some of these areas cause it's rocky, there's no trails. It's something that is not comfortable for people to traverse," Julie Kinka said.

Kinka, a hiker and host at Pintler's Portal Hostel, explained that Garrity Mountain presents unique challenges for search teams.

"Garrity Mountain is actually considered pretty good elk winter ground. It's a north-facing slope, so it's pretty heavily vegetated. On top of just the kind of visual barrier that tree cover can offer, you can also get a lot of deadfall for people trying to move across the ground," she said.

Deadfall—large trees that have died and fallen to the forest floor—creates additional obstacles that can limit visibility and awareness for those searching the area.

"So, absolutely, it can be a complex terrain for people to navigate," Kinka said.

The wilderness area has been closed since the August 1 shooting that left four community members dead. The ongoing manhunt has affected local businesses, including Kinka's hostel, which typically serves hikers traveling the Continental Divide Trail—a 3,000-mile route stretching along the Rocky Mountains from Mexico to Canada.

"It's just a big unknown...uncertainty because he hasn't been apprehended yet," Kinka said.