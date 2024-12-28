Who killed Jamie Ray Takesgun?

GREAT FALLS — On October 30th, 2022, 47-year old Jamie Ray Takesgun was found beaten to death in a residence on the 600 Block of Fifth Avenue NW in Great Falls. Two years later, his family is still searching for answers.

Who killed Jamie Takesgun?

Jamie’s life partner Ann said, “Jamie's missed a lot, especially by his kids. He didn't get to meet his first grandbaby. I feel like these people deprived my children of their father."

Ann and Jamie were together for more than twenty years, and have three children. The couple was residing in Great Falls in October of 2022, and after not hearing from Jamie for more than 48 hours, Ann went to file a missing persons report.

Within minutes, officers told Ann that Jamie had been found deceased.

The incident has since been labeled "a house party gone wrong," and Ann says, “Even if it was a ‘house party gone wrong’, they still took his life. The drugs didn't take his life, the alcohol didn't take his life, people took his life."

Ann

In the months following, several people were interviewed including those present at the party. His death has been officially labeled a homicide, and no arrests have been made.

The Criminal Division of the County Attorney’s Office says the case is still pending investigation, and more evidence is required before charges can be filed.

Ann says, “I know there is a witness out there. I know there's people that seen it. I know there's people that watched. It was a big, big party. I hope someone has a heart and someone has a change of mind, and they see that Jamie deserves justice. I hope in the future that someone comes forward and at least says something."



Jamie’s father Floyd Takesgun told MTN, “These guys are walking around too free, you know. They’ll probably do it again, you know. They did it once, they'll do it again."

Ann and Jamie’s family are determined to not let Jamie’s death be forgotten, holding events and marches in his memory.

Ann recently gave an interview on the true crime podcast “The Fall Line” and has since seen a lot of outreach and support for Jamie’s case, giving the family a renewed sense of faith that Jamie will have justice.

“The podcast did very well for Jamie’s story," Ann said. “I got frustrated and I was like, ‘Great, you know, I ain't getting nowhere with this’. Then all of a sudden the podcast pops up. It was kind of like a little sign of faith."

If you have any information regarding Jamie Takesgun’s death, contact the Great Falls Police Department at 406-727-7688.