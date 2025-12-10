Woman and her mother identified as Stillwater County shooting victims

Prosecutors describe a violent early morning ambush-style attack at a family's Stillwater County home that left a woman and her mother dead and two men injured on Monday, December 8, 2025.

Charging documents in Stillwater County District Court released Wednesday allege that 23-year-old Ty Allen Turney was waiting for his estranged girlfriend Nila Lynn Dawson and her two friends when they pulled up to the family home in the dark early morning hours.

MTN News

Turney is accused of shooting Nila and her mother Justine Lynn Dawson in the garage, and then chasing down and shooting Gregory B. Dawson in the back as he came to check on his daughter and wife after hearing a commotion in the garage.

Turney is also accused of shooting a fourth person - Mathew Cale Osgood - in the arm as the man went to check on his friend.

He was arrested after fleeing the home and crashing a pickup truck into the Stillwater River not far from the home in the sparsely populated area between Absarokee and Nye. He is being held in the Yellowstone County jail.

MTN News

Turney is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday in Stillwater County District Court.

He is facing two charges of deliberate homicide and two charges of attempted deliberate homicide.

Court documents paint a picture of a jilted boyfriend who drove from Texas to Montana in an attempt to reconcile with his girlfriend, but instead raped the woman before killing her and her mother and shooting her father and friend.

The charging documents provide this account of the incident: