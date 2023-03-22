Watch Now
Woman charged with embezzling from two businesses

<i>MTN News</i>
Posted at 7:48 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 22:01:04-04

Tara Durnell has been charged in federal court with wire fraud and mail fraud.

Woman charged with embezzling from Conrad and Great Falls businesses

Court documents allege that Durnell embezzled more than $200,000 from Kronebusch Electric, Inc., in Conrad; and about $15,000 from Mitchell's Crash Repair in Great Falls.

The court documents allege that she used the embezzled money to pay credit card debt, car loan payments, debts belonging to other members of her family, and taxes on on her home and a bar she owned in Conrad.

