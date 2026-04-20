Woman in custody after reportedly firing a gun in Shelby

GREAT FALLS — A woman was taken into custody after reportedly firing a gun at an apartment complex in Shelby on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Toole County Sheriff Tyler Padilla said in a news release that just before 9 a.m., his agency received a call from a person who said a neighbor within the apartment complex may have fired several gunshots.

It happened in the vicinity of 400 block of Oilfield Avenue.

Deputies responded and began to assist residents out of the complex and notified residents within the area of concern.

After several communication attempts, an adult female whom was involved came to the main door of the complex and complied with law enforcement’s commands.

Padilla said she was taken into custody without further incident or injury at approximately at about 11:45 a.m.

The name of the woman has not been released, and there is no word at this point on what charges may be filed.

There were no reported injuries to anyone.

Padilla thanked several law enforcement agencies that arrived to assist as critical incidents require abundant resources, to include: Glacier County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, US Border Patrol, FBI, Department of Livestock and Probation and Parole.

He also thanked Albertson’s, as they provided food and water for law enforcement assisting during the situation.

We will update you if we get more information.

