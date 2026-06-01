Touro University is adding a law school and a nursing program in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS – Touro University is expanding its presence in Great Falls by adding a law school and a nursing program. Touro opened its College of Osteopathic Medicine in Great Falls in August 2023.

Touro said in a news release this week that the American Bar Association has given approval for Touro Law Center to establish a law school campus in Great Falls.

The program will offer a hybrid learning model, combining in-person instruction with online coursework, making legal education accessible to working professionals, rural residents, and career changers throughout the state.

Touro will start recruiting and enrolling for the inaugural cohort to begin in August 2027.

Touro says that Great Falls and the broader Montana region are facing a significant shortage of practicing attorneys. Many of the region’s current lawyers are nearing retirement age, while fewer young legal professionals are choosing to establish careers in rural communities. The result is a growing gap in access to legal services in critical areas including family law, estate planning, probate litigation, and land use law.

Great Falls Mayor Cory Reeves said, “Touro’s commitment to Great Falls continues to grow, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome Touro Law Center to our community. By establishing this innovative law program here, Touro is directly addressing a critical attorney shortage and paving the way for the next generation of Montana's lawyers to learn, work, and stay in our community.”

In addition, the Montana State Board of Nursing has granted approval for Touro University to launch a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program in Great Falls.

The hybrid model for the nursing program is designed to expand access to nursing education for students across the state, especially those in rural areas who have historically faced geographic, economic, and workforce barriers to entering the profession.

"By preparing nurses who understand the needs of diverse populations and who are equipped to serve in hospitals, clinics, public health settings, and community-based care environments, Touro seeks to make a lasting difference in the lives of all Montanans. This milestone marks an important step forward in expanding educational pathways, building a stronger healthcare workforce, and advancing healthier futures for communities throughout the state,” said Dr. Michael Carr, Provost of Touro University in Montana.

There is no word yet on whether the two new programs will be located on or near the existing Touro campus.