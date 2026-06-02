Manufacturing company chooses Great Falls for new site

Janicki Industries announced on Tuesday that it has chosen Great Falls as the location for its new manufacturing facility. The Washington-based engineering and manufacturing company is a major aerospace supplier.

The other two cities under consideration were Twin Falls and Jerome, both in Idaho.

Janicki told MTN News last month that the campus is expected to create more than 1,000 manufacturing and engineering jobs within five years, with total employment exceeding 2,000 at full buildout.

The company says the investment is more than $800 million with up to 2 million square feet of production space.

Janicki is buying 180 acres within the AgriTech Park, with construction set to begin in July 2026 and the first phase opening by end of 2027.

The proposed location is on the far northeast side of town, near the intersection of River Drive North and 57th Street North.

MTN News

John Janicki, company president, said in a news release, “We believe in creating an environment where hard work, innovation and collaboration are rewarded, not only professionally, but through opportunities to build a life, own a home, raise a family or pursue entrepreneurial goals. Great Falls embodies the kind of community where we feel those opportunities can flourish.”

Janicki is based in Sedro-Woolley, Washington, and also has production facilities in Hamilton and Bellingham, Washington, and Layton, Utah.

We will update you as we get more information.



(APRIL 17, 2026) Great Falls could be on the cusp of a major economic development project. Janicki Industries is considering the Electric City for a new facility. The Washington-based engineering and manufacturing company is a major aerospace supplier.

"We're a problem solving company. We always create solutions," Nick Lavacca, community relations and educational outreach manager for Janicki Industries said.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch the video here:

Manufacturing company considers Great Falls for new site

"Our product is in high demand, it's extremely intense precision parts. And it's to the highest quality. So we really need the best of the best," Lavacca said.

In a news release, Janicki says the campus is expected to create more than 1,000 manufacturing and engineering jobs within five years. The company says the investment is more than $800 million with up to 2 million square feet of production space.

State and local tax incentives and infrastructure support will be significant factors in the final site selection. The other two cities under consideration are Twin Falls and Jerome, Idaho.

"We don't have an aerospace industry at this point in time. So bringing aerospace engineering and manufacturing sector to Montana. It's advanced manufacturing that is very high wage jobs, with great benefits," Jolene Schalper, executive vice president of the Great Falls Development Alliance said.

Janicki executives who visited Montana say Great Falls leaders were extremely welcoming.

"Visited with a lot of the schools, the businesses, the landowners, the city officials, and just were overwhelmed by the sheer grit and courtesy that they expressed both in diligence and in hospitality," Lavacca said.

"They feel like Great Falls is just a welcoming community that wants to partner and wants to help them grow and grow with them," Schalper said.

While a site hasn’t been disclosed, Schalper says Janicki has been looking at several shovel-ready locations. Schalper feels an advanced manufacturing company like Janicki adds a supply chain effect that can benefit the economy by attracting other businesses.

"Great Falls has lagged behind in advanced manufacturing. In fact, we have less advanced manufacturing than Missoula does. And you don't think of Missoula as a manufacturing town. It's time for Great Falls to, really step up our game with advanced manufacturing," Schalper said.

Schalper also credits Montana’s governor, congressional delegation, and city and county leaders in helping Great Falls become a finalist for the facility.

Janicki hopes to make a final decision by the end of May and, if all goes well, could break ground sometime in June.

"This is a game changer for Great Falls," Schalper said.

Janicki is based in Sedro-Woolley, Washington, and also has production facilities in Hamilton and Bellingham, Washington, and Layton, Utah.

