Deputies trying to apprehend suspect just west of Great Falls

Law enforcement officers are trying to apprehend a person in the vicinity of 34th Street NW and Vaughn Road just west of Great Falls city limits.

Initial reports indicate that two people may have been involved in a crash involving a GMC SUV and a Ford F-350.

One person has already been detained; the second person ran away, and officers from the Montana Highway Patrol, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and the Great Falls Police Department are trying to find the suspect.

We will update you if we get more information.