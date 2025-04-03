Dog dies in Great Falls house fire; no people injured

Emergency crews responded on Thursday, April 3, 2025, to a house fire in Great Falls at 317 10th Street South.

WATCH:

Dog dies in Great Falls house fire

According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, the fire began in the basement, and was extinguished as of 9:18 a.m.

No occupants or firefighters were injured, but sadly a pet dog died in the fire.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be a space heater that was being used to defrost a freezer.

The fire caused significant damage to the basement of the house; the first floor sustained minor smoke damage.

The occupants of the house have been referred to the American Red Cross for assistance.