Watch Now
News

Actions

Dog dies in Great Falls house fire; no people injured

Dog dies in Great Falls house fire; no people injured
MTN News
Dog dies in Great Falls house fire; no people injured
Posted
and last updated

Emergency crews responded on Thursday, April 3, 2025, to a house fire in Great Falls at 317 10th Street South.

WATCH:

Dog dies in Great Falls house fire

According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, the fire began in the basement, and was extinguished as of 9:18 a.m.

No occupants or firefighters were injured, but sadly a pet dog died in the fire.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be a space heater that was being used to defrost a freezer.

The fire caused significant damage to the basement of the house; the first floor sustained minor smoke damage.

The occupants of the house have been referred to the American Red Cross for assistance.

TRENDING
6 people arrested in Montana for illegally being in U.S. Crews respond to house fire in Great Falls Details of armed robbery in Great Falls released Police warn of FAKE post featuring GFPD sergeant

317 10th St S

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App