Banana Lake Fire near Plains grows to 600 acres

MISSOULA — A wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon near Plains has grown to more than 600 acres.

The Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District reported that resources were in place all night patrolling structures in the area of the Banana Lake Fire.

The fire is burning northeast of Plains around the Locust Hill Lane area off Montana Highway 28.

PPRFD shared an update at 3 a.m. on Sunday indicating the fire had dropped to moderate behavior, but more activity was expected the following day.

Several agencies were called to the Banana Lake Fire with PPRFD on Saturday, including Plains City Fire, Plains City Ambulance, Hot Springs Fire, and St. Regis Fire. The Montana DNRC was also on scene.

The fire is visible from Highways 28 and 200. Fire officials shared Saturday night that Highway 28 has reopened at its junctions with Highways 200 and 382.

Drivers are urged to travel with caution as emergency vehicles and fire crews are active on the roads.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.