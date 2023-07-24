Colt Fire grows to 2.9K acres; evacuation orders and warnings in place

GREAT FALLS — SEELEY LAKE - A wildfire burning outside of the town of Seeley Lake has grown to more than 2,900 acres with evacuation orders and warnings remaining in effect.

The Colt Fire was sparked by lightning on Monday, July 17, 2023, and was detected the following morning.

There have been no injuries reported, and no reports of any damaged buildings or structure at this point.

An overnight infrared flight mapped the Colt Fire at about 2,927 acres. There is currently 0% containment as of Monday morning.

The fire has grown by 1,352 acres over the past two days. Fire

There are 412 personnel assigned to fight the fire, along with five helicopters and nine engines.

Air Operations including helicopters and water-scooping planes are dropping water on areas on the fire.

MTN News

Crews are working to prepare an indirect fire line on the northeast side of the fire along Forest Road 646. Personnel working on the south, west and north sides of the fire looked at road systems for access and for opportunities to develop direct or indirect fire lines.

The Structure Protection group has conducted assessments and preparations for structure protection in the areas along Highway 83 and around the lakes south and east of the fire.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for the following locations:



Highway 83 between mile marker 31 (Beaver Creek Road) south to mile marker 27, including residences in Rovero Flats.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for the following locations:

Residences on Beaver Creek Road (near the summit).

Residences on the north and south ends of Lake Inez

The American Red Cross has a shelter for evacuees at the Blackfoot Community Bible Church in Ovando on standby in case it is needed.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter