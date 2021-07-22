Granite Pass Complex fire grows to 2,375 acres

MISSOULA — The Granite Pass Complex fires in the area of Lolo Pass have grown by 267 acres to a total of 2,375 and are 0% contained.

Fire managers expect the fire behavior to pick up on Thursday as a dry cold front moves across the area.

Crews are continuing to work on preventing the fire from crossing US Highway 12.

A 45-mile per hour speed limit remains in effect between Spring Gulch Road to Lolo Pass.

An evacuation warning remains in effect between the Idaho border and mile marker 10 on Highway 12.

A public meeting to discuss the Granite Pass Compex will be held on Friday in the Lolo School cafeteria beginning at 7 p.m.

It will also be available on the Granite Pass Complex Facebook page.

There are 182 people assigned to the fires which are being managed by a Type 2 Incident Management Team.

The Granite Pass Complex ( Inciweb ) consists of four fires:



BM Hill Fire: 1,874 acres. 0% contained. Will continue to move NE in Granite Creek.

Shotgun Fire: 198 acres. 0% contained. Will continue to move N into Boulder Creek.

Lolo Creek: 162 acres. 0% contained. Has the possibility of impacting HWY 12 if fire behavior increases.

Boulder Creek: 7 acres. 0% contained.