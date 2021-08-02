Harris Mountain Fire update for August 2

GREAT FALLS — The Harris Mountain Fire ( Inciweb ) has burned an estimated 27,533 acres as Monday morning (August 2), and is about 18% contained. The fire was sparked by lightning on Friday, July 23, and is about seven to ten miles south/southeast of the town of Cascade. As of Monday, there have been no reported injuries and no damaged structures.

There are 319 personnel assigned to the fire, along with eight engines, seven water tenders; four heavy equipment, and 10 helicopters.

Increased fire activity occurred in the southern portion of the fire on Sunday, and a large column was visible from the town of Cascade and various places along the interstate as the fire spread southwest to Adel Mountain. The requested infrared flight did not occur once again due to weather. The perimeter displayed on Inciweb was obtained via satellite imagery and has not been validated. Updated acreage and containment will be provided as soon as it is available.

No changes to evacuations have occurred since July 31st. As a reminder, evacuations are officially ordered by the local Sheriff’s Office. In the event evacuations are put into place, deputies will be dispatched to the area to notify residents and emergency notifications will be sent via phone if you have signed up for Code Red (Cascade County) or Smart 911 (Lewis & Clark County).