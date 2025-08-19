Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Knowles Fire in Sanders County tops 700 acres

Knowles Fire
iniweb
The Knowles Fire is burning in steep and rocky terrain on the north side of the Flathead River six miles east of Paradise in Sanders County.
Knowles Fire
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — The Knowles Fire, which is one of four wildfires, burning between Perma and Paradise along Montana Highway 200, has grown to 745 acres and is 0% contained.

MONTANA FIRES - OVERVIEW:

Wildfires across Montana (August 19, 2025)

The Knowles Fire, which began on Sunday, is burning in steep and rocky terrain on the north side of the Flathead River six miles east of Paradise.

Firefighters are working to reduce the risk of fire spreading to residences, the Highway 200 corridor, private infrastructure, private and DNRC timber land and other critical values.

TRENDING
Person dies in crash in Great Falls New restaurants and businesses in Great Falls Cascade County detention officer charged with assault Latest information on the Milk River Project

The fire is burning in tall grass and trees, with some trees torching.

Fire managers report flames from the Knowles Fire made short crown runs and exhibited short-range spotting on Monday.

Similar active fire behavior is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Knowles Fire Map

Helicopters and air tankers are continuing to work to slow the fire spread and reduce fire intensity.

Firefighter access to the area is limited, with Sanders County Search and Rescue shuttling firefighters across the river by boat.

Additional firefighting resources and support staff are on order and will be arriving on Tuesday.

fires as of august 19 2025
Largest fires in Montana as of August 19, 2025

Click here for the latest wildfire information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App