Lightning-sparked wildfire burning in Fergus County

GREAT FALLS — A wildfire was sparked by lightning in Fergus County on Wednesday, July 2, 2025; it was reported at about 8:50 p.m.

The Bureau of Land Management said in a news release that the Wilder Fire is about eight miles north of the intersection of Wilder Trail and Musselshell Trail in northeastern Fergus County.

No injuries have been reported; BLM says that there are structures threatened.

As of Thursday evening, it has burned an estimated 200 acres.

Wilder Fire in Fergus County

Resources on site include U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services engines; Bureau of Land Management engines; Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation engines; a Type 3 Helicopter; a Type 1 Helicopter, four Single-Engine Air Tankers; and an Air Attack vehicle.

Additional resources have been assigned and should be arriving soon.

The fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and private land.

Firefighters will work to establish an anchor point, protect structures, and protect lives and property.

There are no closures at this time. People are advised to avoid the area and refrain from flying drones near the fire.

We will update you when we get more information.

