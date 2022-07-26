Little change seen at Hog Trough Fire

HAMILTON - There has been little change on the Hog Trough Fire burning in the Bitterroot National Forest.

The fire is burning 17 miles east of Hamilton, and has burned an estimated 587 acres; it is currently 9% contained.

The fire was discovered on July 17 and is burning in rugged and remote terrain in an old burn fire scar from fires in 2000.

No homes or structures are currently threatened.

Forest Service 75 (Skalkaho-Rye) Road is currently closed from the junction of Skalkaho Highway to near the Skalkaho Creek Trailhead. Forest Service 5071 Road is closed.

There are 124 people assigned to the Hog Trough Fire, which is being overseen by a Type III Incident Management Team.

Trail Closures:



Railroad Creek, National Forest System Trail #77 to Trail#313 at the gate.

Weasel Creek, National Forest System Trail #156 from milepost 0.00 at its junction with NFSR #461.

A section of the Chain of Lakes Trail #313, National Forest System Trail #313 where it intersects Trail #77 Railroad Creek, Weasel Creek Trail #156.

Skalkaho Creek -Jerry Lake Trail #503, National Forest System Trail #503

Fire danger is currently rated “very high” in the Bitterroot National Forest.



