LEWISTOWN — Fergus County officials are already preparing for fire season, as dry conditions and early storm activity signal a potentially active start across Central Montana.

A dry winter combined with stretches of windy weather has left grasses and other fine fuels especially vulnerable, conditions that can allow fires to ignite and spread quickly.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

Montana officials prepare for fire season as dry conditions raise concern

Steve Fanning, Fergus County’s Disaster & Emergency Services Coordinator, says those early indicators are hard to ignore.

“Right now, we’re seeing a lot of dry fine fuels… it doesn’t take much for a fire to start and spread,” Fanning said.

Those concerns are being compounded by recent weather. This past weekend brought the some of the first widespread showers and thunderstorms seen in Montana this year.

While some areas received rainfall, officials say it wasn’t enough to significantly reduce fire danger. In some cases, lightning from those storms could increase the risk of new fire starts.

As a result, Fergus County is taking a proactive approach heading into the season.

Fanning says one of the county’s top priorities this year is strengthening communication between agencies—ensuring local, state, and federal partners are aligned before fire activity ramps up.

“We’re coordinating with local, state, and federal partners, something that we do every year called the Fire Cooperators meeting. We go over current procedures and address issues, making sure resources are in place early,” he said.

Beyond coordination, the county is also focusing on community preparedness.

A new education initiative called “Far Out and Waiting” is set to launch this year, aimed specifically at rural communities across Fergus County. The program will bring agencies and emergency responders directly into those areas, giving residents the opportunity to learn about the specific risks they face and how to prepare for them.

The goal, Fanning says, is to provide clear, localized information so residents aren’t caught off guard when emergencies happen.

With conditions already drying out and storm activity beginning earlier in the year, officials emphasize that preparation now can make a critical difference later in the season.

