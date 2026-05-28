Pluto’s Crawfish opens in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Montana might not be known for its crawfish, but a Great Falls entrepreneur is changing that—one steaming basket at a time.

We first reported on Pluto's Crawfish back in December, when owner Edgar Woods was serving up seafood for pick-up and delivery. Now, however, Woods has a "bricks and mortar" location inside the Stadium Sports Bar (1121 Fifth Street South).

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Pluto’s Crawfish Opens Inside The Stadium Sports Bar

“Moving from the old location into here, honestly, and just getting adjusted. It took a little minute when we first moved in,” he said.

Back in December, Woods was still running his business out of his home, shipping live crawfish from Louisiana for friends, family, and a growing circle of customers.

“When it comes to seafood, you know there’s not of abundance, I guess,” he recalled.

What started as curbside handoffs quickly snowballed into something bigger.

Now, instead of dropping orders off in the rain, customers can get their crawfish fresh at the Stadium Sports Bar, either for dine-in or pick-up.

The move happened fast—with some help from the community.

According to Woods, a regular customer recommended him to the bar’s team, who then decided to give him a chance.

Edgar Woods - Pluto's Crawfish

“They gave me a shot, and I said yes, we took it,” he laughed.

Now , Pluto’s Crawfish is open for orders from 5 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays. He is also available for catering.

Wood's one-man show is proof that faith in yourself—and support from others—can go a long way.

Click here to visit the Facebook page.