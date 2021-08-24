Montana wildfires update (August 24, 2021)

GREAT FALLS — Here are updates for several large wildfires that are currently burning in Montana. The information is current as of Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
Since January 1, there have been 2,040 fire starts in Montana, which have collectively burned about 826,000 acres.
According to the MTFireInfo.org website, these are the largest of the currently active fires:
- Richard Spring: 171,130 Acres; 100% Contained
- Woods Creek: 55,921 Acres; 54% Contained
- Trail Creek: 39,196 Acres; 26% Contained
- West Lolo Complex: 39,053 Acres; 80% Contained
- Thorne Creek: 38,688 Acres; 80% Contained
- Harris Mountain: 31,603 Acres; 82% Contained
- Robertson Draw: 29,885 Acres; 90% Contained
- American Fork: 21,876 Acres; 58% Contained
- Pine Grove: 16,004 Acres; 98% Contained
- Alder Creek: 14,056 Acres; 15% Contained
- South Yaak: 12,522 Acres; 62% Contained
- Christensen: 11,089 Acres; 15% Contained
Here are details about several large wildfires still burning in north and north-central Montana:
- Pine Grove Fire: The fire is centered about three miles northeast of Hays, and has burned an estimated 16,004 acres. There is 8% containment. There are 132 personnel assigned to the fire. The cause of the fire is currently listed as "human - under investigation." There have been no reports of any serious injuries. Fire managers report that 11 structures were damaged or destroyed. The fire was reported on Monday, August 16. (Inciweb)
- Harris Mountain Fire: The fire is about 10 miles south of the town of Cascade. The lightning-sparked fire has burned an estimated 31,603 acres, and is about 74% contained. All evacuation orders and notices have been rescinded. There have been no reports of any serious injuries. (Inciweb)
- Woods Creek Fire: The lightning-sparked fire near Boulder Lakes in the Big Belt Mountains has burned an estimated 55,921 acres, and is about 67% contained. It is located about 16 miles northeast of Townsend. There are 409 personnel assigned to the fire. There have been no reports of any serious injuries. (Inciweb)
- Balsinger Fire: The lightning-sparked fire several miles west of Neihart has burned an estimated 8,584 acres, and is about 77% contained. There have not been any reports of serious injuries. (Inciweb)
- American Fork Fire: The lightning-caused fire sparked on July 17 in the northeast Crazy Mountains, about 24 miles southwest of Harlowton. It has burned an estimated 21,876 acres and is 58% contained. There are 207 personnel assigned. There have been no reports of any serious injuries. (Inciweb)