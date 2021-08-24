Montana wildfires update (August 24, 2021)

GREAT FALLS — Here are updates for several large wildfires that are currently burning in Montana. The information is current as of Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Since January 1, there have been 2,040 fire starts in Montana, which have collectively burned about 826,000 acres.

According to the MTFireInfo.org website, these are the largest of the currently active fires:



Richard Spring: 171,130 Acres; 100% Contained

Woods Creek: 55,921 Acres; 54% Contained

Trail Creek: 39,196 Acres; 26% Contained

West Lolo Complex: 39,053 Acres; 80% Contained

Thorne Creek: 38,688 Acres; 80% Contained

Harris Mountain: 31,603 Acres; 82% Contained

Robertson Draw: 29,885 Acres; 90% Contained

American Fork: 21,876 Acres; 58% Contained

Pine Grove: 16,004 Acres; 98% Contained

Alder Creek: 14,056 Acres; 15% Contained

South Yaak: 12,522 Acres; 62% Contained

Christensen: 11,089 Acres; 15% Contained

Here are details about several large wildfires still burning in north and north-central Montana:

