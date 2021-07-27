More evacuations ordered for the Harris Mountain Fire

(UPDATE, 7 p.m.) On Monday afternoon the Cascade County Sheriff's Office issued additional evacuation orders for residents near the Harris Mountain Fire.

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office issued a MANDATORY EVACUATION order for all residents on Sheep Creek Lane, Sheep Creek Road, and Austin Lane.

The alert stated that those residents are in imminent danger due to the fire and that first responders would not enter the area to rescue residents who did not evacuate.

Residents on Novak Creek Lane were issued a pre-evacuation warning. Pre-evacuation means that people in the affected area should prepare to evacuate if the need arises. Preparing means that you should have a "go bag" ready containing necessary items.



Face masks or coverings

Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person

Map marked with at least two evacuation routes

Prescriptions or special medications

Change of clothing

Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses

An extra set of car keys; credit cards and/or cash

First aid kit

Flashlight

Battery-powered radio and extra batteries

Sanitation supplies

Copies of vital documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)

The Harris Mountain Fire ( Inciweb ) has burned an estimated 11,890 acres as of Monday afternoon. It is about seven miles southeast of the town of Cascade. As of Monday afternoon, there have been no reported injuries or damaged structures.

FIRST REPORT: The Cascade County Sheriff's Office issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents on Sheep Creek Road. Residents on Novak Creek Lane were issued a pre-evacuation warning.

On Sunday evening, Cascade County issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents south of mile marker 7 on Adel Road due to a lack of escape routes.

The Harris Mountain Fire more than doubled in size yesterday as the fire moved to the north and east late afternoon and into the evening. An infrared flight was utilized to map the perimeter at 11,890 acres just after 10:00 p.m. Increased fire activity was driven by the fuels on the ground as well as the topography.

Firefighters worked through the evening to provide point protection near structures. Monday’s operations will consist of reconnaissance of the new fire growth, assessing areas to establish a new anchor point and continuing with point protection near structures. Aircraft will be utilized to assist the firefighters on the ground to slow the fire spread.