Coming up: wildland firefighter hiring events

GREAT FALLS — The Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest is soliciting applications for 12 entry-level permanent wildland firefighter and dispatcher positions.

Chiara Cipriano, spokesperson for the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest, noted, “The biggest benefit I see is you get to work for a mission-driven agency that’s working to take care of the land and serve people.”

She added, "This is an entry-level position, so you don’t need prior fire experience to do it. Great way to get your foot in the door."



Firefighters are in demand now especially as the risk of wildfires is increasing due to drought conditions and longer expected wildfire seasons.

According to Jim Brasda, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Great Falls, the 2024 wildfire season will be determined by the upcoming weather this spring: “If we are dry and warm in late May and June, combined with the fact that we’ll likely melt out sooner, that could mean a very active fire season”.

Since most wildfire ignitions stem from lightning strikes, meteorologists are watching for how many thunderstorms are to be expected as well as how much lightning, therefore allowing them to better predict how severe the wildfire season will be.

These positions allow for paid training and travel, overtime, hazard pay, and federal employee benefits, such as medical and retirement. Additionally, these positions enable employees to gain experience and knowledge to be promoted within a fire management career path.

Location of in-person hiring events

Rocky Mountain Ranger District

March 7 and 8, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

405 Manix Street

Augusta, MT 59410

Judith Musselshell Ranger District

March 7, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

109 Central Ave.

Stanford, MT 59479

Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs

March 7 and 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

204 W. Folsom

White Sulphur Springs, MT 59645

Townsend Ranger District

March 7 from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.

March 8 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

415 S. Front

Townsend, MT 59644

Lincoln Ranger District

March 7 and 8, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

1569 Highway 200

Lincoln, MT 59639

Great Falls Office

March 7 and 8, 8 a.m.- 4p.m.

1220 38th Street North

Great Falls, MT 59405

Helena Ranger District

March 7 and 8, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

2880 Skyway Drive

Helena, MT 59602

All positions will be listed on the USA Jobs website, and the Forest will host a two-day in-person hiring event on March 7 and 8 to allow interested applicants to meet with recruitment officers and experienced wildland firefighters and learn about working on a fire crew. During that time, we will also cover how to apply to these positions and answer any other questions prospective applicants may have.

