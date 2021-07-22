New wildfires trigger some evacuations in Meagher County

Several wildfires were reported in the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District of Meagher County on Thursday afternoon.

Corral Fire (SE corner of Castle Mountains): Meagher County issuing evacuations from north of Castle Town to Yankee Jim. Large and very large airtankers responding.

Sawmill Gulch (north Little Belts): estimated at 0.5 acres. Helitak responding.

Sky Peak Fire (in the Tenderfoot Drainage): Smokejumpers on scene.

Yankee Jim (NW of Corral Fire in the Castle Mountains): estimated at 0.5 acres. Helitak and Type 6 Engine on scene .

No other details are available at this point; we will updateyou if we get more information.