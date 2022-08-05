Phase 1 fire restrictions for Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — Due to the increase in fire danger and a pattern of strong winds, Cascade County has implemented State 1 fire restrictions.

The county Disaster & Emergency Services coordinator polled rural fire chiefs across the region regarding the implementation of Stage 1 Fire Restrictions; the fire chiefs overwhelmingly supported the immediate implementation of these restrictions.

All three county commissioners agreed with the request of Cascade County’s rural fire chiefs, and in accordance with MCA 10-3-402, Chairman Joe Briggs on Thursday, August 4, 2022, declared a fire emergency in Cascade County.

Effective immediately, the following Stage 1 fire restrictions are in place:



Open burning is prohibited. Campfires are allowed ONLY in a developed recreation site or improved site where developed campfire rings are provided. Smoking is permitted ONLY within an enclosed vehicle, inside a building, or in an area where at least three feet in diameter is cleared of all flammable materials. Campers are ONLY allowed to cook using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels and can be turned on and off. All Fireworks are prohibited. All exploding targets (available for sale to recreational shooters) are also considered a pyrotechnic product and are also prohibited. Persons using charcoal briquettes are allowed ONLY on private property in a “backyard” barbeque located in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

These restrictions will remain in place until altered or removed by the Cascade County Commission.

For more information, contact Cascade County’s Disaster & Emergency Services at 406-454-6900.



