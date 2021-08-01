Several structures destroyed by fire near Finley Point

MISSOULA — Several structures have been destroyed by a fire burning near Finley Point several miles east/northeast of Polson, according to CT Camel, spokesperson for Division of Fire of the Confederated Salish-Kootenai Tribes.

Mark Clary of the Lake County Office of Emergency Management Director told CSKT they believe 15 to 20 structures were destroyed in the area of mile marker 9 on both sides of Montana Highway 35.

There is no word yet on whether any of the structures were residences.

At this point, there are no reports of any serious injuries.

Camel expects to have an update from overnight progress later Sunday on acreage, containment, and firefighting resources.

(7:42 a.m., AUGUST 1) Evacuations have been ordered near Polson due to a wildfire.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Skidoo Lane and Finley Point as well as between mile marker 6 and mile marker 12 on Montana Highway 35.

Highway 35 remains closed between Polson and Yellow Bay, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

Winds pushed the Boulder fire across Highway 35 at mile marker 10 and toward Flathead Lake, the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department reports.

Additionally, anyone south of mile marker 6 on Highway 35 should be prepared for possible evacuations.