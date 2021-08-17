Thorne Creek fire now burning 32,000+ acres

THOMPSON FALLS — The Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls has grown to 32,087 acres and remains 15% contained. There are 383 people assigned to the lightning-sparked fire that is burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls and is 15% contained.

According to the Monday update, overnight infrared mapping shows the fire grew by more than 6,100 acres. The bulk of the growth was on the northern end of the fire and in the Thompson River Road area.

A public meeting to discuss the fire that had been scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. in Ainsworth Park in Thompson Falls has been postponed until Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. due to a Red Flag Warning.

Per guidance from the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office, residents in the Graves Northeast, Graves Southeast and the Harlow areas have been moved from the Pre-Evacuation Warning status to no warning at all, as of Monday.

The residents in the Ashley area have been moved from the Evacuation Status to the Pre-Evacuation Status.

Snider and Copper King areas will remain in the Evacuation Status.

The Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at the Thompson Falls Community Center which is located at 410 Golf Street. Families also can request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.