West Lolo Complex fires have burned 2,075 acres

GREAT FALLS — The wildfires that comprise the West Lolo Complex in Mineral and Sanders counties have burned an estimated 2,075 acres as of Sunday morning, with containment at 8%.

Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1 said the following fires, initially assigned to the Complex, are now contained, with command of the fires returned to local ranger districts: Sunset, Cataract, Deep Creek, Upper Graves Creek, Quinn, Sheep Creek and Thompson.

Resources from contained fires have been reassigned to other fires, prioritized by their threats to values at risk.

A community meeting is planned for Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Ninemile Ranger District. A recording of the meeting will be available on the West Lolo Complex YouTube channel.

Firefighter efforts on Sunday are focused on completing containment lines on the Deep Lookout Mountain Fire and securing the fire’s perimeter. Resources are being reassigned to the Thorne Creek Fire as portions of line are contained on the Deep Lookout Mountain Fire.

There have been no injuries reported in any of the fires. The suspected cause of the fires is lightning. Click here for more information on the Inciweb site.

Superior Ranger District:

Deep Lookout Mountain Fire: 365 acres, located on the upper reaches of the Deep Creek Drainage, north of I-90, 12 miles east of Superior, and five miles west of Stark Mountain Lookout.



Yesterday firefighters secured the southern portion of the Deep Lookout Mountain Fire, putting it at 35% containment. Control lines will be tested today by hot, dry, windy conditions. An increase in fire activity is expected as gusty winds and higher temperatures are predicted over the area. Smoke across the area may keep temperatures cooler than forecasted, relative humidity higher, and reduce the wind gust potential. Crews will continue constructing fire line around the perimeter of the fire and securing the spot fires north of the South Fork. Air resources will aid firefighters in completing containment lines by cooling the fires edge and reducing the potential for spotting outside of containment lines.

Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District:

Thorne Creek Fire: 1,690 acres, located North East of Thompson Falls.

