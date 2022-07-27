Wildfire burning in Cascade County

A wildfire sparked in western Cascade County on Thursday, July 26, 2022. The Prewett Creek Canyon Fire was discovered at 3:10 p.m.

According to MT Fire Info website , it has burned an estimated 10 acres as of 8:30 p.m., and there is no containment.

The fire is several miles southwest of the town of Cascade, and west of I-15.

Helicopters have been seen flying in the vicinity.

At this point, there is no word on whether the fire is threatening any homes or structures.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. We will update you when we get more information.



