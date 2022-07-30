Wildfire near Elmo grows to 7,000 acres; evacuations ordered

A wildfire that broke out in the Elmo area west of Flathead Lake on Friday, July 29, 2022, has grown to an estimated 7,000 acres.

As of Saturday morning, there are no reports of any injuries.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation says the Elmo 2 Fire is 0% contained.

It is currently being managed as a Type 3 Incident with more than 100 personnel on site. Fire behavior is said to be "extreme."

According to the City of Polson Fire Department, evacuations have been ordered along Lake Mary Ronan Road from mile marker 5 to US Highway 93.

A section of Montana Highway 28 remains closed due to the fire.

A Red Cross shelter for fire evacuees was set up late Friday at Linderman Gym in Polson.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell is asking boaters to avoid the Elmo Bay area where aircraft are gathering water to fight the fire.

Lake Mary Ronan State Park and Big Arm State Park have been closed.

The DNRC says the fire is believed to have been human-caused, but does not yet know if it may have been accidental or intentional.