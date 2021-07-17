Wildfire near Garnet Ghost Town triggers evacuation orders and warnings

GREAT FALLS — The Anderson Hill Fire has grown to more than 1,000 acres near Garnet Ghost Town, and prompted officials to issue evacuation orders and warnings in Granite County as well as evacuation warnings in Missoula County.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation (DNRC) is working to contain the fire, which is located about one mile southeast of Garnet Ghost Town in Granite, Powell, and Missoula counties.

The DNRC reports there "are values at risk" and that evacuation orders and warnings are being issued; they advise people in the area to contact their nearest law enforcement agency for details.

The fire is burning in thick timber and heavy dead fuels and is being fought on the ground and from the air.

A Type 3 team assumed command on Saturday. Resources committed to the fire include three engines, one Type 2 hand crew, one dozer, two Type 1 helicopters, two Type 2 helicopters, three large and one very large air tankers.

The federal Bureau of Land Management has temporarily closed the Garnet Ghost Town Historic Site and the surrounding area due to the fire.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as much as possible to allow for fire response efforts to travel and fight the fire.

The cause of the fire, which was reported on Thursday afternoon, has not yet been determined.