Windy Rock fire at 3,426 acres, remains 0% contained

The Windy Rock Fire, located 15 miles northeast of Drummond, has burned more than 3,426 acres and remains 0% contained.

The Powell County Sheriff's Office has issued an emergency evacuation order for all residents in the OS/Garnet Mountain Property Association (Reforestation Area), located south of Helmville, on Friday.

Firefighter dies in line of duty in Montana

More than 515 people are battling the fire, supported by numerous engines and helicopters working to establish containment lines.

The Windy Rock Fire's size includes the combined acreage from the Devil Mountain Fire. The fires are being managed as one incident under the county assist team.

Both fires were ignited by lightning strikes in the area.

