Windy Rock Fire at 3,631 acres; no containment

HELMVILLE - The Windy Rock Fire, located 15 miles northeast of Drummond, has now burned 3,631 acres and remains 0% contained as of Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

An emergency evacuation order for all residents in the OS/Garnet Mountain Property Association (Reforestation Area), located south of Helmville, issued by the Powell County Sheriff's Office, remains in effect.

A community meeting to discuss the firefighting efforts will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Helmville Community Center located on Highway 271.

The Windy Rock Fire's size includes the combined acreage from the Devil Mountain Fire. The fires are being managed as one incident under the county assist team.

Both fires were ignited by lightning strikes in the area.

There are 519 people assigned to the wildfires, which were first detected on August 14.