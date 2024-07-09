Game Changers (July 8, 2024)

Happy Monday folks, hope you all had a wonderful 4th of July weekend full of fireworks, parades, rodeos and celebrating our nation’s independence.. the days were full of incredible moments and performances, so let’s look back in another edition of MTN Gamechangers..

At No. 5.. Light up the sky! Fireworks as far as the eye can see around Montana including Great Falls which prompted this response from five year old Cece Wylie during the city display.. "Fireworks, yeah baby”

At No. 4.. Some super good boys and girls came to the Montana Expo Park for the Electric City Kennel Club dog show.. featuring hundreds of dogs and their handlers from all over the state and beyond.. there were ribbons distributed, but of course ALL these lovely canines are winners.

At No. 3… Following the Independence Day parade in Lewistown, the Judith Mountain players held a re-eneactment depicting the arrest and shooting of legendary cattle rustler Rattlesnake Jake.. the event was held in the exact same location as the shootout in 1884..

At No. 2.. Some all-star football, Team Canada vs. Team USA in the Can-Am 6-Man classic featuring athletes from Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, Montana, and Texas.. This is Wyoming’s Wyatt Trembly to Colorad’s Leighton Jones who mosses the defender.. Team USA scored 31 unanswered points to win 44-34..

At No. 1.. Big week of rodeo, but a Central Montana cowboy takes the top spot.. Valier native Tristan O’Neal goes 89 points in the bullriding at the Livingston Roundup Rodeo to take home the biggest check of the weekend.. not bad for the former high school rodeo champ..

Folks our cameras can’t be everywhere.. if you come across something you think we should see, send an email to sports@krtv.com and tells us about it, you might see it in next week’s Gamechangers..

