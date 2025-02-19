GFFR urges residents to keep fire hydrants clear

GREAT FALLS — Whenever snow accumulates, it is important to make sure fire hydrants do not get buried in the snow.

Keep fire hydrants clear of snow

As a rule of thumb, Great Falls Fire Rescue says to keep three feet of space around the hydrant, so that the crews can see the hydrant and have enough room to open and turn them on.

Having a buried hydrant can have devastating effects on the fire they are trying to fight, as a fire doubles in size every minute.

Tom Zaremski, Deput Fire Marshal for GFFR said, “Keep an eye out. Always, try and pay attention to the hydrant closest to your house. If you see it's getting covered or snowplows have blocked it. If you can't do it yourself and see that it's covered or not accessible. Feel free to get a hold of us here at the fire department.”

Keeping three feet of space is important year-round, and Great Falls Fire Rescue urges you not to plant anything too close to the hydrants in the summertime as well.