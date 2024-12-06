Good Morning, Montana (Friday, December 6, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Sunny & mild. Wind increasing during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s on the Hi-Line and low to upper 50s across central Montana.



Search continues for missing Conrad woman at landfill. Click here.

Great Falls one of several MT town hit by hoax school threat. Click here.

Drug trafficking investigation on Blackfeet Reservation results in indictments. Click here.

Hypothermia suspected in man's death in Fergus County. Click here.

COMING UP:



FRIDAY DECEMBER 6: Celebrate the season with the annual Christmas Stroll from 5pm until 9pm along Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. The event features food vendors, live music, arts and crafts, and more. For more information, call 406-453-6151.

